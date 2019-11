MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — A new graphic design has been unveiled in Manitowoc on what used to be the iconic Budweiser silos.

Briess Malt & Ingredients unveiled the new design which is a mural of the Manitowoc skyline and includes a number of well-known landmarks like the Maritime Museum and County Courthouse.

According to Briess, this design represents the long-term partnership between Briess and the City of Manitowoc.