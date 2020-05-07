Brillion, Green Bay receive EPA grants for redevelopment projects

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Northeast Wisconsin cities will receive Brownfield Grants from the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the EPA, Brownfield sites are contaminated sites that could be redeveloped. The City of Green Bay has received $800,000 for nine sites that include a power plant, salvage yard, and metal plating facility – all located within federally designated floodplains.

“With EPA’s support, the City of Green Bay is now better equipped to facilitate the remediation and redevelopment of brownfields across our city,” said Mayor Eric Genrich, City of Green Bay. “The Revolving Loan Fund program will be a key tool to support cleanup efforts, which will directly benefit the health and well-being of the Green Bay community.”

The City of Brillion was awarded $500,000 for the Brillion Iron Works site that has been apart of the community since 1890. Brillion Iron Works closed in 2016 after serving as a foundry and manufacturer of farm implements. According to the EPA, the area is contaminated with hazardous substances, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, and metals.

“We are now working with a developer to redevelop that property and this Brownfield EPA grant will help continue to propel that important redevelopment for Calumet County and the City of Brillion,” Brillion City Administrator Lori Gosz told WFRV Local 5.

“Contaminated sites like those in Green Bay and Brillion not only hinder economic development, but damage our local environment,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI-08). “The grants provided by the EPA are great news for Northeast Wisconsin, and will ensure our communities have the resources they need to clean up hazardous substances in our own backyard.”

Washington County is also receiving a $800,000 Brownfield grant from the EPA.

