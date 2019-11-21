Brillion officials identify recent quarry blasts as cause of shaking houses, ground

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) — Brillion residents have been experiencing some blasts recently that have caused windows to rattle and things to fall off of shelves.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Brillion, the recent blasts are due to blasting of a quarry by Michels Materials.

City officials say they have contacted the company regarding the issue.

“We understand your concern and will keep you informed as to their response.”

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.