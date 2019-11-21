Live Now
President Trump Impeachment Hearings

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Brillion officials identify recent quarry blasts as cause of shaking houses, ground

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) — Brillion residents have been experiencing some blasts recently that have caused windows to rattle and things to fall off of shelves.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Brillion, the recent blasts are due to blasting of a quarry by Michels Materials.

City officials say they have contacted the company regarding the issue.

“We understand your concern and will keep you informed as to their response.”

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

To all City of Brillion residents and business owners. The recent strong blasts you have noticed are from Michels…

Posted by City of Brillion on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories