Bring an ID when taking yard waste to Green Bay’s yard waste centers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Prepare to show an ID when taking yard waste to Green Bay’s yard waste centers. The city wants to make sure only its taxpayers get to use what they’re paying for.

At this yard waste center on Green Bay’s west side, every person pulling in to drop off yard waste need to check-in.

“Making sure everybody is a Green Bay resident because taxpayers are losing money from out of towners,” said city employee Jonathon Samp.

As the city does what it can to make sure only residents – use this taxpayer-funded facility.

“We just have to verify that you are a city of Green Bay resident, that’s all we’re asking,” said Chris Pirlot from the city’s Department of Public Works.

Pirlot says the process is part of a cost-saving measure, because the quicker the yard fills – the more money he spends to process it all.

“The more material we get, especially the stuff that isn’t supposed to be here, that’s more cost for the city,” Pirlot said.

Pirlot says it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to run the city’s two yard waste centers and with falling revenues, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’s making sure non-residents and contractors are turned away – a policy infrequently enforced in the past.

“If we have the people, our intention is to do this with great regularity,” said Pirlot.

On day one of the policy over 20 vehicles were turned away and city residents we spoke with like the change.

“I’ve seen contractors dump here before, so yes I think checking is a good thing,” said one man at the yard waste center Wednesday morning.

So if coming here, make sure you can prove you’re a Green Bay city resident. Pirlot says it’s the policy moving forward and it will be enforced.

Pirlot says waste processed that originated outside of the city limits – costs Green Bay around $130,000 a year.