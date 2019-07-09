SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The heavy rains have wreaked havoc on many crops here in Wisconsin, but not all farmers want the rain to stop.

One major cherry grower says “bring on the rain”.

Dale Seaquist’s family has been growing cherries since before his Ford Model T rolled off the assembly line.

Dale is a 4th generation grower and never imagined his family would still be reaping the seeds sown by his grandfather who immigrated from Sweden.



Chances are if you’ve eaten a cherry in Wisconsin, you’ve eaten one of Seaquist’s cherries.

This farm is responsible for nearly 96 percent of cherries eaten in Wisconsin, so lots of rain is needed to keep Dale’s crops plump.



This family operation has a processing plant in Egg Harbor and a production plant in Sister Bay. Seaquist offers 35 types of cherries and various apples and pears.

Harvest for his cherries is expected between the middle of July and August.



Seaquist’s Orchards truly does Wisconsin proud and if you’re ever up in Door County, you should visit this hidden gem (Dale).