MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man from Arizona was sentenced for his connection to a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine on Tuesday.

Levi Bagne from Buckeye, Arizona will spend the next 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering after previously pleading guilty to these charges back in May.

Bagne was the undisputed leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that was responsible for bringing over 20 pounds of methamphetamine into central Wisconsin from Arizona.

The Arizonan used the drug funds to make mortgage payments on his house, buy a trailer, ATVs, and a motorcycle, as well as build a swimming pool.

On November 12, 2019, and again on February 15, 2020, Bagne and co-defendant Krista Sparks mailed packages containing methamphetamine from Arizona to Oshkosh native Cory Freyermuth’s residence.

The packages were intercepted and received by law enforcement and subsequent searches of the packages revealed a total of six pounds of methamphetamine.

On September 2, 2020, agents executed a search warrant on a storage unit belonging to Bagne and Freyermuth in Stevens Point, where they recovered 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

The investigation revealed that Bagne and Sparks used multiple bank accounts to launder drug proceeds. After selling methamphetamine in Wisconsin, Freyermuth returned the drug proceeds to Bagne in Arizona.

Bagne designed a plan that allowed Freyermuth to deposit cashier’s checks into Sparks’ bank accounts. The investigation revealed that Bagne and Sparks played an active role in setting up the accounts and withdrawing the proceeds.

On May 26, 2021, agents arrested Bagne and executed a search warrant at his house in Arizona where they found a safe containing over $40,000, nine firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

At Bagne’s sentencing hearing, Judge James Peterson concluded that a significant sentence was warranted because Bagne’s organization was responsible for bringing a tremendous amount of methamphetamine into Wisconsin for a significant period of time.

Judge Peterson also found that Bagne’s history demonstrated a “lack of self-control” and a “propensity for violence.”

A total of six individuals have been sentenced for participating in this methamphetamine distribution scheme although eight people have been involved:

Levi Bagne, 16 years Federal Custody

Matthew White, 14 years Federal Custody

Cory Freyermuth, 8 years Federal Custody

TJ Myers, 11 years Federal Custody

Krista Sparks, 2.5 years Federal Custody

Amy Pehlke, Sentencing in December

Conspirator #8, Indicted, not yet convicted

Member agencies of the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force were aided by the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office throughout this months-long investigation.

The success of the operation is a direct reflection of the teamwork and commitment demonstrated by Federal, state, and local partners that comprise the CWNTF and demonstrates why such partnerships are important.

“The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of this team,” said officials with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.