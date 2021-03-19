Bringing back the workforce

When the pandemic began, restaurants had to close, many laying off employees. Now, one year later, some are struggling to get the old crew back.

Between unemployment payments and stimulus checks, some restaurant workers say they’re making more money not going back to work.

David and Abby Malcolm had barely gotten their business, Zambaldi Beer off the ground, when the pandemic nearly had them all tapped out.

“We opened right around January 20th of last year,” explained David Malcolm, co-owner/brewer at Zimbaldi. “So we had less than two months before we were closed on St. Patrick’s day by the pandemic coming around.”

Malcolm says thanks to an outpouring of community support, they were able to quickly switch gears and stay afloat over the past year. Although they did have to lay off all but two or their employees.

“We did curbside only for the two months we were closed,” Malcolm recalled. “We had a ton of great support from the neighbors and the community. Then, luckily, in May we were able to space out our tap room, put all our safety stuff in place and get ourselves back open.”

Malcolm says they are having some difficulty re-staffing their business, but it’s not due to stimulus checks or unemployment. When Zambaldi had to shut down and lay off their workers, those workers had to find other full time jobs. Now that the Malcolms are able to start bringing staff back, those workers aren’t as available as they once were.

“We’re bringing almost everyone back but they have much more limited availability, Malcolm said.

Jason Westhoff is the President of Cousin Subs. The sandwich chain operates nearly 100 shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

Westhoff says due to the “grab-n-go” nature of their product, their business was actually up last year overall.

“We’ve been one of the fortunate few who actually had a better year this year, during the last 52 weeks, than we did the year before,” said Westhoff.

He says while the company didn’t have to lay off employees, they did offer bonuses to those who worked through the pandemic.

“We gave them a bonus for the first 30 days, just a ‘thank you’ for everything they’d gone through, and then we also put a redemption bonus for the next 60 days after that to keep them around,” Westhoff said.

For the Malcolms, until they’re back up to full staff, they’ll be doing the work, for the most part. They say they’re just glad to still be open and look forward to bringing their tight-knit staff back together again.

“We’re just starting to bring people back, which is a really good feeling,” Malcolm said.