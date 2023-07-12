GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Broadway District in Green Bay is getting another new business, this time in the form of a home décor company.

Edit Home and Design will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, July 17, at their new space, located at 107 North Broadway.

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and includes remarks from the City of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, the Executive Director for On Broadway Inc., Brian Johnson, and a representative from Edit Home and Design.

“We were so excited to open Edit Home and Design on Broadway,” said Amber Brown, Owner of Edit Home and Design. “We hope to inspire others with our passion for aesthetically designed spaces and creative interior solutions. Our vision is to be a place for people to go for ideas, gifts, unique pieces and vintage home décor.”

Brown continued to say that the Broadway District is a perfect location for small businesses to get their foot in the door.

“On Broadway does such a great job of making the Broadway District a destination,” added Brown. “When you add that to the unique blend of small businesses and the sense of community, there is nowhere we’d rather be as we start this new journey.”

For more information on Edit Home and Design, visit their Facebook page.