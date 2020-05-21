Broadway District welcomes urban beehives as part of new sustainable project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a buzz on Broadway and it’s all in helping promote a sustainable downtown.

On Broadway, Inc. are welcoming two colonies of honeybees into their new homes on top of the newly renovated Rail Yard building. These bees will help promote a sustainable downtown and will also be a crucial piece to the health of the new native perennials that will be planted in the Broadway District’s bowls and boxes for summer 2020.

The purchase and installation of the two beehives represents the first undertaking in the City of Green Bay, following in the paths of communities such as Milwaukee and Chicago that have embraced and are experiencing the benefits of having urban beehives.

Last fall, On Broadway presented the Urban Beehive Project at Current Young Professionals’ Greater Green Bay S.O.U.P (Support of Urban Projects) and won a micro-grant for this project. Greater Green Bay S.O.U.P is a forum through which community members can share their ideas for how to enhance the quality of life for residents in our communities and participants can vote on their favorite project to receive funding.

