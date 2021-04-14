GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – For now he remains known only by his initials in court documents. But to the family that loved the innocent motorist stabbed to death while waiting for a train last month, he was “a gentle soul taken from our loving arms.”

Brown County Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil read a written statement from the family during the court appearance of the Green Bay man who is charged with the first degree reckless homicide of that motorist.

Wesley Brice, 22, is also charged with stabbing a bartender at Rockabilly’s and attempting to run over a bar manager with his car that same night.

Lemkuil called it intentional attacks on random people.

Her voice raised during the virtual court appearance when the defense attorney for Brice said his family could only manage $4,000 for bail, but promised that they would pay for any of the equipment to keep him under house arrest while living with his mother.

Lemkuil reminded the court that the lone female bartender the night of March 15th was dragged into a bathroom and stabbed three times. She survived serious wounds to her neck.

She painted a picture of sheer chaos when describing Brice’s next actions when the bartender ran next door for cover.

“He took his car and intentionally rammed it into a building she had run into,” said Lemkuil. “Just missing the manager bartender that was outside. Waving a knife while he did that!”

Lemkuil asked for $2 million bail and said the family of the 70 year old motorist, the last victim Brice allegedly picked that night, wanted the highest bail possible. She revealed that the man was stabbed 15 times.

Lemkuil then cast her gaze downward and spoke the family’s words: “The defendant shows blatant disregard for human life. He’s a threat to the community. And his release could further endanger peoples’ lives. We wish that no other families have to experience the heartbreak and trauma we are experiencing because this individual could perform such a violent and random and senseless act to someone you know and love. A gentle soul is taken from our loving arms and it’s changed our lives forever.”

The defendant who witnesses say was rambling about the real Jesus the night of the attack showed no emotion or reaction during the proceedings.

The court set bail at $2 million.

Brice is scheduled to be back in court April 22nd.