Brody Enli, an Oshkosh 12-year-old, donates nearly $3,000 to charity

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Brody Enli may only be 12 years old but he is changing lives with his Christmas light show for charity.

“The generosity of everyone that’s come to see and donate to my light show is astonishing,” said Brody Enli, the designer of “Brody’s Christmas Lights for Charity.”

Brody said he picked the Oshkosh Kids Foundation to give the $2,759.93 check to because he wanted to help kids like himself.

Julie Dumke, the Executive Director, of the foundation said, “I think it’s more meaningful when a child is giving to a child. It’s a message that I think everybody needs to hear, that if we all do a little bit and bring the whole community up it makes everybody better.”

Brody’s Christmas Lights for Charity brought the Oshkosh community together for a third year but this year they raised more than just money for charity.

“I am also collecting new and gently used children’s books to be distributed to local agencies through the Oshkosh Area United Way,” said Enli. “And I’m also collecting nonperishable food items [for the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry].”

Brody said he loves technology so he was happy to pair his light show with helping the community.

“I always saw that the light shows have charities, that they were supporting a charity and I always though that would be really cool to be able to support the community while doing something that I love,” said Enli.

Since starting the show in 2019 Brody has raised over $8,000 and 1,000 pounds of food for charity.