Broken water line salvages Appleton home from basement fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A broken water line within an Appleton home is said to have helped extinguish a basement fire before causing too much damage on Tuesday.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, the fire was discovered shortly after 9 a.m. by a City of Appleton Utility crew investigating an abnormally large water flow coming from the residence located in the 200 block of W. Hancock St. in the City of Appleton.

Upon arrival, fire crews report having found an extinguished fire in the ceiling of an unfinished basement with water flowing from a broken copper connection.

After stopping the water flow, fire officials began an investigation in which they discovered the home had taken in an abnormally high water flow for the past five days.

The residents of the home were said to not have been in the residence for over a week.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported and the house and contents received minor heat

and smoke damages. Officials report around $5,000 worth of damages resulted.

The Appleton Fire Department says the cause of the fire is an electrical malfunction caused by a poor connection and are encouraging residents to install fire sprinklers within their homes to save both lives and property.

