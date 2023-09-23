GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In preparation for the Packers season home opener at Lambeau Field on Sunday, the Packers Hall of Fame is kicking off its new ‘Legacy Series’ to honor legends of the Green and Gold.

The Legacy Series features bronze busts being placed at schools in Titletown where each Hall of Famer has a connection.

The series started on Friday with the man who started it all, Earl Louis ‘Curly’ Lambeau. A bust of Lambeau was installed at Green Bay East High School’s City Stadium.

“I was in awe because it looks so real,” stated Donald Sipes, Packers Hall of Fame President. “Like I said, Lombardi’s looks perfect too.”

The next busts to be featured around Titletown are expected to be of Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr.