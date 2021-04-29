GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown Co. campgrounds at Bay Shore Park reopening for 2021 season April 30

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks announced the campgrounds at Bay Shore Park are reopening for the 2021 season.

According to a release, the opening date is scheduled to be Friday, April 30.

With over 115 sites, park officials say you can take your pick of being on or off the grid when you make a reservation.

Situated atop the Niagara Escarpment in the northeast corner of Brown County, campers are able to enjoy the park’s many amenities, including a sand beach, boat launching and mooring, playgrounds, hiking trails, showers, and a shelter available for rent.

If you decide on a site, reservations can be made online here, with many available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Park officials say they have a new addition for paying a reservation. First come, first serve sites can now be booked with cash or credit card through their automated pay station.

For further information, you are asked to contact Brown County Parks at (920) 448-4466 or visit their website.

