Brown Co. car dealer gets license suspended for five days

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County car dealer gets their license suspended for five days.

According to a release, the suspension for Specialty Auto Sales’ license is because they failed to properly follow administrative requirements.

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), determined that Specialty Auto Sales violated state law when they failed to complete a purchase contract when accepting a down payment or deposit for a motor vehicle.

They also failed to properly disclose existing mechanical issues, damage, and prior use on the Wisconsin Buyers Guide, and failed to ensure vehicle advertisements were truthful and factual.

Officials say the suspension already started Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.