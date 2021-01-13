GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown Co. car dealer gets license suspended for five days

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County car dealer gets their license suspended for five days.

According to a release, the suspension for Specialty Auto Sales’ license is because they failed to properly follow administrative requirements.

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), determined that Specialty Auto Sales violated state law when they failed to complete a purchase contract when accepting a down payment or deposit for a motor vehicle.

They also failed to properly disclose existing mechanical issues, damage, and prior use on the Wisconsin Buyers Guide, and failed to ensure vehicle advertisements were truthful and factual.

Officials say the suspension already started Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.   

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls win pivotal FRCC match-up, Kimberly edges Appleton East to take FVA lead

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual