UPDATE: Brown Co. crash on I-41 at Larry Lane cleared, lanes open

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open.

Original Story: Brown Co. crash on I-41 at Larry Lane closes right lane of traffic

THURSDAY 4/15/2021 6:27 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused the right lane of I-41 North at County F and Scheuring Road to be closed.

The estimated duration of the closure at Larry Lane is one hour.

No information on the cause of the incident, nor if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

