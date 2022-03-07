OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County deputies have given an update on an item found recently in the Fox River.

Last week, a magnet fisherman and his wife pulled up what they thought was an explosive and called the police, which prompted an investigation from the bomb squad.

Unknown item found in the Fox River (March, 2022).

The Sheriff’s Office reports the condition of the item makes it difficult to identify. However, they do confirm it is made of some sort of metal.

After taking an x-ray of the item, the office reports deputies reviewed the information and they do not believe there is any kind of explosive contained inside.