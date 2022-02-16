ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County deputies are asking the public for help in identifying someone who was caught on camera after a theft in Ashwaubenon.

According to a release, they are looking for the man pictured below and the two vehicles that are involved in the theft that happened at the Brown County Household Hazardous Material Recovery on South Broadway.

The theft reportedly happened around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

If you recognize any of the cars or the man in the picture, you are asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.

To remain anonymous and possibly get a reward, you can contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867 or through its website at 432stop.com.