Brown Co. deputies search for stolen plow truck

Suspect seen in footage released by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 3, Brown County deputies say someone stole a plow truck in the Village of Howard.

According to a release, the truck is a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, with a red Boss brand straight blade plow and welded wings.

Deputies say the license plate on the vehicle at the time it was stolen was RK3666 from Wisconsin.

To watch a surveillance video from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office click here.

If you have information about the individual or the truck, you are asked to contact Brown County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach at 920-448-6187 or Zachary.holschbach@browncountywi.gov.

You can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crimes Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian-run organization) by phone at 920-432-STOP (7867), through their website at 432stop.com.

