HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in a commercial burglary.

Authorities say that the reported burglary occurred in the Village of Howard.

The time stamp in the video provided by deputies put the incident on January 19, just before 3 a.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Breider at 920-448-4227 or at jody.breider@browncountywi.gov.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Green Bay Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, online, or through the ‘P3 Tip’ app.

No additional information was provided at this time.