BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the upcoming winter storm and Christmas just days away, people are checking off the items on their grocery lists earlier than usual.

Store director of the Pick N’ Save in Green Bay Ken Voss says, “It’s crazy. Customers are not only in shopping for Christmas, but also because of the snow storm coming, so it’s been a very busy time.”

The parking lot at Pick N’ Save was packed most of the day, which is not typically the case in the middle of the week.

Whether they are shopping for a holiday meal or simply getting their weekly shopping done, the main concern for customers was getting what they needed before road conditions become dangerous.

“I heard about the storm that’s coming and I had a bunch of errands to run. It’s my day off, so I thought I’d get all my holiday grocery shopping over with,” Green Bay resident Julie Hoppe says.

Also from Green Bay, Chris Huempfner expressed a similar sentiment: “From what they’re telling me, it’s gonna be pretty bad, especially as it gets later in the day Thursday, so I want to beat the storm before it gets too bad.”

Pick N’ Save also had to change their shipping schedule to prepare for the brutal conditions.

“We’ve moved some trucks ahead anticipating the snow storm, to get the product here so that we’re not out of stock,” Voss says.

Woodman’s in Howard was even busier this Wednesday. In fact, Krakow native Greg Steeno says it took him “about twice as long to get through the store today.”

Woodman’s and Pick N’ Save in Green Bay will be closed on Christmas day.