BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A literacy-rich experience in a Wisconsin jail is allowing incarcerated parents and caregivers to connect with their children.

According to a Facebook post from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Jail partnered with UW-Madison Extension for a program called “Making Reading Memories.”

“The inmates gave positive reviews of this program but even more importantly was the excitement of the children,” stated the post.

How it works

Deputies explained a group of Brown County inmates were the first to participate in the program.

They went on to say each participant was required to take a workshop where they learned the benefits of reading to their children, learned tips on how to make reading fun, and how to connect with their children through books they love.

Once they were done with the workshop, they were able to choose a book to read to their child and shared it while being videotaped.

Jail administration was able to review the footage and if it was approved, which deputies said all of them were, a copy of the book and link to the video was sent to the child.

The post pointed out all of the funding for the books and mailings was provided by a grant from UW-Madison.