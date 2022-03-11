GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many residents of Brown County are being called for jury duty but that might not be the case.

According to Brown County Sheriff’s Office, they have received several complaints from the community about getting calls with specific information, including officers’ or judges’ names regarding jury duty.

This isn’t the first time there has been a scam circulating Green Bay. Back in October of 2021, scammers similarly posed as officers and asked for payment.

Officials say to not fall for anyone calling and asking you for money. Even if they say there’s a warrant, always make a phone call to the department to clarify information you’re not sure about.