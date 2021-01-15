Brown Co. leaders urge everyone to get flu shot, especially seniors

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – As COVID-19 vaccines begin to reach our community, Brown County leaders are urging everyone aged six months and older, especially seniors, to get a flu shot as soon as possible.

“This year, it’s important to get the flu shot so as not to confuse flu symptoms with COVID symptoms, and to avoid getting both. At this incredibly difficult time for Wisconsin, it’s important that seniors and their loved ones do what they can to protect our most vulnerable population,” says Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive.

According to a release, officials say getting the flu and COVID-19 doubles the death rate.

“Given COVID-19, this year will be challenging. There may be fewer drop-in flu clinics, fewer volunteer drivers, greater fear of leaving home and catching COVID, in addition to ongoing misinformation out in the community,” says Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer.

During the last flu season, officials say adults aged 65 and older were only 17.5% of Wisconsin’s population, but accounted for 42% of flu-related hospitalizations and 84% of flu-related deaths.

“Older adults have much higher rates of chronic conditions, like diabetes, heart conditions, and arthritis, all of which add to flu complications,” says Devon Christianson, Director of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County.

If you are looking for more information on where to get a flu shot, leaders ask you to call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at (920) 448-4300 or go to vaccinefinder.org.