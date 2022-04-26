GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A beloved reading destination will stay closed for a longer period of time in Green Bay.

The Brown County Central Library on Pine Street was originally scheduled to be closed from Sunday, April 24 until Friday, April 29, but librarians now say they need more time for reorganization.

Instead of opening on a Friday, the building will re-open on Tuesday, May 3, starting at 9 a.m.

The pickup window will stay closed until Monday, May 2, at noon. All previously scheduled meetings and storytime will be canceled.

In the meantime, librarians say all other Brown County Library locations will remain open.