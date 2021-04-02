Brown Co. Library plans to roll out new bookmobile, replacing current Blue Bird

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library Board of Trustees recently voted to allocate $275,000 of its savings toward the purchase of a new bookmobile.

According to a release, the new vehicle will replace the library’s current Blue Bird bus bookmobile that has been in service since 1993 and is well beyond its life expectancy of 20 years.

Courtesy: Brown County Library

Known and endeared by many, librarians say the “library on wheels” brings services, information, materials, and programs to members of the community.

Traveling to different parts of the county, the bookmobile is able to raise awareness and reach people not served or underserved by the library by reducing barriers related to physical, economic, social, or geographic reasons.

How long has the Brown County Library provided bookmobile service? Well, they started all the way in 1948, and to ensure the continued excellence in meeting the needs of users, the Board says they will bring in a consultant, specializing in bookmobile development and design.

“It may take 18-24 months before the new bookmobile hits the road, but it will be worth the wait,” says Library Board President, Brian Anderson. “With improved technology, additional route options, and increased availability for special events, the bookmobile will be more impactful than ever.”

The Board says an opportunity for naming rights of the long-standing tradition of library service will be available sometime in the future.

This April 7 is recognized as “National Outreach Day” (formally National Bookmobile Day) and is the perfect day to celebrate library outreach and the library professionals that make it happen.