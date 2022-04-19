GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local library is closing its doors for some time at the end of April, but don’t worry, the bookworms breakroom is still offering some services.

According to the Brown County Central Library, the location will be closed from Sunday, April 24 through Friday, April 29, with storytime canceled during the short period of time.

Librarians say the pickup window will continue to be open during normal hours, except for Sunday, April 24.

For anyone who has a meeting scheduled in the building, those will take place in the lower level of the library.

The reason they cite for the pause is so library staff can reorganize. All other Brown County Library Locations will continue to remain open.