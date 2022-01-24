Brown Co. opening South Landfill starting January 31

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – After several years of planning, Brown County has announced the South Landfill will be open to the public starting January 31.

The site, located in the Town of Holland on Mill Road, will be accepting residential waste from both Brown and Winnebago Counties. The first month after opening will focus on creating a fluff player to act as a protective barrier for the synthetic liner in the landfill cell. According to the County, the liner is key to the leachate collection system where it will then be pumped into a tank and taken to NEW Water for treatment.

Once the fluff layer is complete, the landfill will be able to accept more materials such as building, industrial and commercial waste.

“We have a designated area for residential drop-off that includes dumpsters and bunkers for materials such as concrete, tires, appliance, shingles, scrap metal, and brush, said Chad Doverspike, Brown County Port & Resource Recovery Assistance Director.

The Brown County South Landfill will be open to the public as the Outagamie County landfill nears its capacity and continue building a new one, set to complete in 2024. The new landfill will operate for three local counties, Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago Counties.