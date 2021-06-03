GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown Co. Parks and Rec. to waive daily fees on National Trail Day

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With National Trail Day right around the corner, Brown County Parks and Recreation Department wants to make sure nothing stands in the way of residents to get outside and enjoy their local trails and parks.

National Trail Day will be on Saturday and in celebration, Brown County Parks and Rec Department announced that it is waiving daily fees and offering free usage of all Brown County Trails from June 5 through June 6.

Park officials remind residents that walkers never have to pay a fee to use the trails. The normal daily fee for trail usage applies to Brown County Trails for bikes, in-line skates, skateboards, and horseback riders 16 and over.

These daily fees will be waived for the following County Trails:

• Fox River Trail
• Mountain Bay Trail
• Reforestation Camp
• Neshota Park

