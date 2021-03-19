Brown Co. Parks Dept. hosts annual Dog Easter Egg Hunt on last Saturday of March

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Parks Department will be hosting its annual Dog Easter Egg Hunt on the last Saturday of March.

According to park staff, the event will be held on March 27 at the Brown County Dog Park (1000 Pleasant Lane in Hobart).

The hunt is schedules to run from 9 a.m. until noon.

Park staff say they want people to register on their website before your furry friend hunts for eggs.

In addition, organizers say the cost to participate with your pet is $5 per dog.

To keep things fair and orderly, staff will allow each dog to find five eggs.

They also want all dogs on a leash for the whole event, even if you and your dog are inside the gated dog park. This allows safety and fairness for all pets participating.

Wondering what might be in the pet-friendly eggs?

Vital Essentials has provided nutritious treats for the Easter egg hunt.

The Easter treats don’t stop there either. Staff says there will be dog park passes hidden among the eggs which will earn you a free annual dog park pass.

Organizers say the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Brown County Parks Department for improvements to the dog park.

If you have any questions, you can call the Brown County Parks Office at (920) 448-6242.