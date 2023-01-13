GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After announcing a rebuild of the Pamperin Park playground back in October 2022, officials are sharing a sneak peek look at new renderings of the play area.

In a Facebook post on January 13 by Brown County Parks, officials provided the preview as a way to “kick off the weekend.”

The old playground was around for 25 years and Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese said upkeep and maintenance were the main reason for tearing down the playground.

Residents were also able to vote on the new playground design on October 26, 2022.

We are excited to kick off the weekend by sharing a sneak peek of the new playground at Pamperin Park! Rest assured, many more elements will go into this overall design, and we are still on track for a late May/mid-June opening! Brown County Parks

