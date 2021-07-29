Brown Co. Parks to hold drawings for 2021 deer hunting permits at select locations

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Parks reports the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve and Fort Howard Paper Foundation Wildlife Area will be open for the nine-day gun deer season in 2021 by permit only.

According to officials, residents who wish to participate this season will need to register to be entered in a drawing to receive a permit. Brown County Parks officials report that the permit drawing will include a limited number of permits being given away.

Officials note that applicants may register for the drawing as an individual, or as a group of no more than 3 people. Brown County Parks adds that applicants are not allowed to register for the drawing in both categories.

Registration for the drawing will take place between August 1 through August 15 by calling Barkhausen at (920) 434-2824. For more information please visit the website at browncountyparks.org.