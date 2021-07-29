Brown Co. Parks to hold drawings for 2021 deer hunting permits at select locations

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Parks reports the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve and Fort Howard Paper Foundation Wildlife Area will be open for the nine-day gun deer season in 2021 by permit only.
According to officials, residents who wish to participate this season will need to register to be entered in a drawing to receive a permit. Brown County Parks officials report that the permit drawing will include a limited number of permits being given away.
Officials note that applicants may register for the drawing as an individual, or as a group of no more than 3 people. Brown County Parks adds that applicants are not allowed to register for the drawing in both categories.
Registration for the drawing will take place between August 1 through August 15 by calling Barkhausen at (920) 434-2824. For more information please visit the website at browncountyparks.org.