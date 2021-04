BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The President of the Brown County Fire Chiefs Association has placed Brown County under a burning ban that starts immediately.

On April 4, Chief Kurt Minten says the dry conditions and warm weather are making the fire danger high in our area.

The burning ban will stay in effect until the conditions improve. As always, the association asks everyone to follow their local ordinances and contact their local fire department before burning.