Brown Co. Public Health issues mask advisory, effective immediately

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Effective immediately, the Brown County Health and Human Services – Public Health Division has issued a Health Advisory regarding masks.

The advisory says everyone five years and older should wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living space, could be present, and when social distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained or guaranteed.

Per the advisory, people should wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when in public, including in businesses, health care settings, when waiting in line, and on public transportation. The advisory also indicates that individuals are to wear face coverings when in someone else’s home when you are not of the same family group.

County officials say exceptions are made for certain activities such as eating at a restaurant, but during those activities, you must be distancing by six feet if you are with someone you do not live with. Some people may be exempted if they have a physical, mental, or developmental condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

Children ages two through four are highly encouraged to wear masks in public, and children age five and older are advised to wear masks. If your child is not able to wear a mask, then you should only bring them to places where it is necessary, so that your child does not get or spread COVID-19 to others.

People can cover their faces a variety of ways to comply with this advisory:

Masks can be either manufactured or homemade.

Masks can be reusable or disposable.

Masks can have inner filter pockets.

Clear masks or cloth masks with a clear plastic panel may be used to facilitate communication with people who are hearing impaired or others who need to see a speaker’s mouth to understand speech.

Medical masks and N-95 respirators fulfill the requirements of the Order.

The following does not meet CDC requirements for mask wearing:

Masks are worn in a way that does not cover both the mouth and nose

Face shields or goggles (face shields or goggles may be worn to supplement a mask that meets the above required attributes)

Scarves, ski masks, balaclavas, or bandanas

Shirt or sweater collars (e.g., turtleneck collars) pulled up over the mouth and nose.

Masks made from loosely woven fabric or that are knitted, i.e., fabrics that let light pass-through

Masks made from materials that are hard to breathe through (such as vinyl, plastic, or leather)

Masks containing slits, exhalation valves, or punctures

Masks that do not fit properly (large gaps, too loose or too tight)

In addition to wearing a mask, these actions will help protect both you and others from COVID-19:

Get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible. Make sure to complete the vaccination series to be considered fully vaccinated.

Stay home if you are sick or feel off.

Stay home if you do not need to go out. Working from home, virtual gatherings, and using curbside or delivery orders are still the safest and best options to protect yourself and others.

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, and/or use hand sanitizer.

Stay 6 feet from other people. Respiratory droplets are expelled into the air when other people cough, sneeze, talk and breathe. Staying 6 feet from others will lower the chances of you encountering the virus from those droplets.

Assume you have encountered COVID-19 if you go out. Watch for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you have these symptoms, call your doctor to be tested.

County officials say this advisory remains in effect until further notice.