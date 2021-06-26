Brown Co. residents asked to conserve water for non-essential uses Saturday morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Turn off those faucets, showers, and sprinklers, the Green Bay Water Utility organization is asking certain Brown County residents and businesses to help conserve water for non-essential uses during the morning of June 26.

According to Green Bay Water Utility, on Saturday morning a massive transmission main that brings water to customers from east of Green Bay will be temporarily shut down. Residents and businesses in the City of Green Bay, Village Ashwaubenon, Village of Hobart, Village of Wrightstown, and Town of Scott, will all be affected during this time.

City officials say that while water conservation in Green Bay is extremely rare, the shutting down of this transmission line means Brown County cities will be using water that is stored in water mains and reservoirs and to ensure local hospitals and fire departments have enough water to continue saving lives, the city is asking residents in these areas to do their part and conserve some water this morning.

The cause for the shut down occurred after Green Bay Water Utility performed an investigation using robotic intelligence to check the structural integrity of the transmission main and later discovered the robot they were using during the process had become lodged in the transmission line and would require crews to cut into the transmission line to retrieve it.

City officials say they chose to cut into the transmission line on Saturday morning as Saturday reportedly sees the least amount of water flow of the week, and therefore will help minimize the impact on customers.