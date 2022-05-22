BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting early Monday morning, Bellevue residents should expect to see some traffic impacts along a popular road as crews enter the next phase of their resurfacing project.

According to the Brown County Public Works Department, the project, aimed toward improving CTH XX (Bellevue Street) from CTH O (Allouez Avenue) north to the railroad tracks in the Village of Bellevue, is heading into its next phase.

Crews say this next phase will consist of removing and replacing the pavement in that area.

This work will result in a change in traffic pattern on CTH XX (Bellevue Street), between Verlin Road to the railroad tracks, starting at 7 a.m.

During this time, traffic in that area will be reduced to southbound traffic only. Northbound traffic will be detoured using CTH O (Allouez Avenue), CTH V (Lime Kiln Road), and Mason Street.

Detour map provided by the Brown County Public Works Department

Access to all businesses and residences will be maintained during construction.

The project is anticipated to be completed in early September 2022.

More information on this project can be found on the project website.