Brown Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying suspects of residential burglaries

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community in identifying the suspects in connection with numerous residential burglaries.

Officials say homes in Ledgeview were burglarized in August.

Surveillance cameras show 14 separate occurrences of unknown subjects entering homes between August 13 and August 16.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says those cameras documented two to four individuals entering the homes on a regular basis, often in the early evening or the middle of the night.

They are seen removing personal property, sometimes wearing gloves and using flashlights.

Each picture shows a separate incident.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4230. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.