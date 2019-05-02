Brown Co. Sheriff investigating construction trailer thefts

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has released information on thefts from construction trailers that happened throughout April, primarily on weekends.

The thefts took place in the Town of Ledgeview and the Village of Bellevue. In all cases, entry was forced into locked trailers.

Items stolen include sawzalls, nail guns, drills, chops saws, a Hondo 3000 watt portable generator, hammer drills and other tools. Power tools from these thefts have bright red and blue marking paint drawn around each tool.

The losses to these construction companies are in the thousands of dollars.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the thefts, you’re urged to contact Sgt. Jody Breider at (920) 448-4227 or email him at jody.breider@browncountywi.gov.