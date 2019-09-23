GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown Co. Sheriff reports deadly crash in Ledgeview

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reporting on social media that they are working a fatal crash scene on County Highway G in the Town of Ledgeview.

Deputies say CTH-G will be closed at Bower Creek and Dollar Lane for the next 3-4 hours.

Authorities say they also have crashes with injuries on Highway 172 westbound over the Fox River.

Commuters should expect slow or stopped traffic in that area.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

