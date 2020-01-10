Brown Co. Sheriff searching for stolen 2001 Dodge Ram

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a stolen vehicle.

Officials say a dark blue 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 with Wisconsin truck plate NA7323 was taken overnight on Wednesday into Thursday morning from the 1100 block of N. Military in the Village of Howard. Damage was done to a security gate during the crime.

The above picture is just a stock image of the truck, not the actual truck in question.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is a large dent on the front driver fender and another dent below the fuel cap. Officials add that there is likely front end damage from ramming the gate open during the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen truck is asked to contact local law enforcement and to not approach or take action.

The Sheriff’s Office says, “There have been numerous storage unit burglaries that are also currently being investigated. We are working on any connection between this crime and additional crimes.”