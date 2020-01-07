Brown Co. Sheriff searching for two suspects accused of robbing construction trailer

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who forcibly entered a construction trailer in Bellevue and stole numerous items.

Officials say the incident occurred on December 28 at the intersection of S. Huron Road and Willow Road.

Two males reportedly stole a large quantity of one-inch McDonald brand brass corporation stops and curb shut-offs. Officials say they also took five roles of brown 10 gauge tracer wire and a pump.

The total value of the missing items totals about $6,600.

The Sheriff’s Office has released video and images taken by a camera inside the trailer that recorded the suspects during the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 391-7450. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian run organization) by phone at (920)432-STOP (7867), through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app.