(WFRV) – A suspect on his way to the Brown County Jail escaped a transportation officer at Chicago O’Hare Airport when the officer turned away to get the arrestee food.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on March 8 around 1:30 p.m., they were told by REDI Transports of Green Bay that 31-year-old Tyler James Martinez had escaped their custody. Martinez escaped their custody while inside the Chicago O’Hare Airport.

Martinez had multiple extraditable Brown County arrest warrants. The warrants were related to:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

Bail Jumping

Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of an Electric Weapon

Possess/Illegally Obtain Prescription drugs and Drug Paraphernalia

He is also the suspect of burglary to storage units and auto theft. Martinez was arrested in California and was being held at the Los Angeles County Jail while awaiting extradition.

REDI Transports, which is a contracted service for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, was told to get Martinez from the Los Angeles County Jail and bring him to the Brown County Jail. The REDI Transports officer and Martinez flew from Los Angeles to Chicago and were waiting for the connecting flight to the Appleton Airport.

It is reported that the officer turned his attention away from Martinez when he was getting food for him. Martinez then ran away, and the transport officer could not find him.

The Chicago Police Department was reportedly immediately contacted. Martinez was not found inside the airport, and surveillance video showed that he slipped at least one of the handcuffs and was last seen boarding a car rental shuttle bus.

Martinez is currently at large, and he is not believed to be armed. He is described as 6’2″ tall and weighs between 185 to 200 pounds.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they have contracted with REDI Transports since 2007, and they do not pay for the service until the arrestee is delivered to the Brown County Jail.

After this incident, Sheriff Delain has suspended the use of REDI Transports for nationwide extraditions.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez is asked to call 920-448-4404.

This is not the first incident with REDI Transports, as a murder suspect escaped from their custody back in December of 2020.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.