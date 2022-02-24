(WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain joined Local 5 on Thursday morning to discuss a myriad of topics including the top four drugs plaguing the community and how these drugs may be linked to the increase in property thefts in the area.

According to Sheriff Delain, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl continue to be the biggest drug threats throughout the community.

“We have seen an uptick in the use and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl as well as the associated crimes with those. Those property crimes to support those drug habits,” explained Sheriff Delain.

In addition, Sheriff Delain said that they have seen an increase in overdoses and overdose deaths linked to heroin and fentanyl.

With the increase in drug usage and distribution prevalent in the community, officers are not slowing down their efforts to stop these drugs from entering Northeast Wisconsin.

In January, officers made 68 arrests, which is reportedly the most arrests made in a single month since June of 2018.

“We are actively pursuing and targeting the drug dealers that are bringing those drugs here to Northeast Wisconsin. The Brown County Taskforce is doing an outstanding job they’ve been very busy,” shared Sheriff Delain.

And drug use and distribution in the community isn’t the only thing on the rise.

Sheriff Delain shared that they have also seen an uptick in storage unit burglaries and catalytic converter thefts, which officials believe may be linked to the drug epidemic currently circulating the area.

Residents worried about falling victim to one of these thefts should practice the following safety measures:

How to prevent storage unit thefts:

Ensure storage unit is properly secure

Ensure storage unit has lock

Routinely check storage unit to increase activity

Take pictures or make a list of items in storage unit

Document serial numbers and descriptions of products

How to prevent catalytic converter thefts:

Avoid parking in isolated areas that are not well lit

Park in populated areas with street cameras

Install a protective device to make it harder for thieves to cut out the catalytic converter

Set up vibration triggering alarms

Report suspicious activity when you see it whether its where you live or where you work

Furthermore, Sheriff Delain shared that officers are set to get body cameras in June 2022.

“They [Body cameras] provide transparency and will allow the community to see what the officers are doing and how they are handling those difficult situations. It’s going to be outstanding because you’re going to get to see what wonderful officers we have here in Northeast Wisconsin,” shared Sheriff Delain.

And a few of these courageous officers were highlighted during the Brown County Sheriff’s Office 2021 Awards Banquet ceremony.

According to Sheriff’s Delain, they gave out 14 Lifesaving Awards to deputies and correctional officers who saved another person’s life in 2021.

Additionally, officials also gave out ‘several’ Criminal Investigation Awards which honored officers who played a pivotal role in solving child pornography, sexual assault, missing persons, drugs, or gun-related cases.

For those wanting to join these heroes in serving the community, Sheriff Delain said they are currently seeking to fill 20 correctional officer positions.

“We’re looking for hardworking, honest, dependable people to work in our correctional facility and as far as education requirements, high school diploma and we will do all the training internally at the sheriff’s office.”