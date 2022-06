(WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid STH 29 near the Brown and Kewaunee County line.

According to a tweet by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, STH 29 is close due to a crash. The crash reportedly involves two vehicles and there are injuries.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story.