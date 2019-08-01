Brown Co. Sheriff warns of blacktop scam, looking to ID suspect

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to assist with identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a familiar scam moving through the area.

Officials say an elderly couple was scammed into withdrawing a large sum of cash from their financial institution to pay a solicitor who told them they would seal their blacktop driveway.

If you are able to identify the vehicle and/or suspect(s) pictured, contact Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach at zachary.holschbach@browncountywi.gov or by calling 920-448-6187.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by either calling #920-432-7867 (STOP), through the website at 432stop.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play