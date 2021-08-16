Brown Co. Sheriff’s host annual Food Truck Rally, benefits Police Lights of Christmas

(WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual Food Truck Rally Monday evening with all proceeds going to the Police Lights of Christmas.

The event is being held at the Sheriff’s office in Bellevue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and there will be more than just food trucks there. They will have live demonstrations from several units of the departments, the SWAT team will be there, the K9 unit, vehicle displays, a fire truck, photos with an officer and much more.

Police Lights of Christmas began in 2016 in an effort to help low-income or homeless people in the community during Christmas.