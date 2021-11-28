GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘dozens’ of car accidents due to slippery road conditions

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s about that time of year when drivers should take extra precautions when driving due to increased slippery and icy road conditions.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Local 5 that they responded to ‘dozens’ of overnight car accidents throughout the county.

Deputies say that two of those accidents resulted in occupants suffering minor injuries. No major injuries were reported in any of the accidents.

Officials confirm that many of these accidents involved vehicles sliding off the road due to slippery road conditions.

Brown County Sherriff’s Office is now asking for travelers to keep their speeds down and drive with caution.

