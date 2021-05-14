Brown Co. Sheriff’s search for suspects stealing mailed checks

(WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding people who are stealing mailed checks and cashing them in.
According to a release, numerous books of brand new checks are being stolen through the mail prior to being received by their actual owner. Later, the checks show up cashed at different bank branches in Northeast Wisconsin.
Below are the pictures release by the Sheriff’s Office of alleged forgers and the vehicles they used:
If you recognize any of the vehicles and or persons in the attachments please contact Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach at 920-448-6187 or email Zachary.Holschbach@browncountywi.gov.