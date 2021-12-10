Cheers! Brown Co. Tavern League welcomes non-alcohol drinkers, creating friendly environment for all

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holidays are upon us, which means colder weather and usually a few more people at your local bar. The Tavern League of Brown County wants to make sure you feel welcome, even if you’re not planning to drink.

“There’s a lot of taverns and establishments that welcome people that choose not to drink,” said Tavern League President and Richard Craniums bar owner Don Mjelde.

That’s where the idea behind “Sober Green Bay” was born. It’s a way to welcome everyone to the bar, whether or not you choose to pick up the glass.

“(Sober Green Bay) is a great tool for people to be able to go to a bar where they’re not going to be intimidated to drink,” Mjelde added.

In addition to making sure sober people feel safe in bars, the Tavern League, which was established in 1994 as a way to combat drunken driving across the state, wants people to know they can get home safely, too.

“Drunk driving is a main concern,” said Mjelde. “We’ve watched it go down the past few years, which has been great.”

Dozens of bars in Brown County participate in the “Safe Ride” program. It’s completely free to use.

“If you go to a participating establishment and you’ve had too much to drink, you can ask for a ride home. (The bar) provides you with a voucher, and they’ll give you a cab ride home. The Brown County Tavern League pays that bill,” said Mjelde.

For more information on Sober Green Bay, visit the county’s website.

For more information about the “Safe Ride” program and what bars participate, visit their website here.