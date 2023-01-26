BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County has updated its fentanyl awareness campaign just four months after declaring the drug a community health crisis.

In every school district, children will be sent home flyers to discuss with their parents what fentanyl is and how dangerous the drug can be.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick says, “Making sure that we’re having those conversations at home at the individual level is a start because if everybody’s doing it, that’s going to have a collective impact for the community.”

In addition to the flyers, the county will also have billboards with the slogan “Fentanyl is the new F word,” with a picture of a child who lost their life to the drug.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says, “It’s impacting our children in our community. It’s really coming on us as a community to have this conversation immediately.”

The news comes as the Brown County Sheriff’s Office has seen a startling increase in fentanyl cases. According to Drug Task Force Director Matt Ronk, the department seized ten times more drugs with fentanyl in 2022 than they did the previous year.

“Probably 95% of our time is focused toward fentanyl because that’s the number one threat to our community,” Ronk says.

Clinical director from the Jackie Nitschke Center, Tina Marie Baeten, says 58% of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. involve fentanyl.

As someone who regularly speaks with people overcoming drug addiction, she has seen firsthand how communication about the drug early on can be effective.

She states, “Children are being exposed to a lot more earlier than they should be. I think for parents to educate their kids, to start having those conversations earlier, those are the pieces that are important.”

The Green Bay Public School District said about the awareness campaign:

The Green Bay Area Public School District supports Brown County Public Health’s efforts to educate the community about fentanyl. As a school district, we plan to engage in these efforts to provide our families and students with the information they need to be safe. Statement from Green Bay Public School District

The county is also sharing its marketing with other counties in Wisconsin to tackle the issue statewide.